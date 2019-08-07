Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
First Tabernacle M.B. Church
643 West 41st Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan Jerome Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ivan Jerome Jones Obituary
age 54 of Gary, Indiana passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was born to the late Harold L. And Ethelyn Jones. A graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1982. He was a member of First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and employed with Purdue University and Culver's. Visitation Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9-11:00 a.m. with Funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at First Tabernacle M.B. Church 643 West 41st Avenue. Rev. Dyke E. Lee Sr. officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now