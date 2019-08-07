|
age 54 of Gary, Indiana passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. He was born to the late Harold L. And Ethelyn Jones. A graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1982. He was a member of First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and employed with Purdue University and Culver's. Visitation Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9-11:00 a.m. with Funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at First Tabernacle M.B. Church 643 West 41st Avenue. Rev. Dyke E. Lee Sr. officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019