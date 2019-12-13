|
|
Ivery Grigsby Walters was born July 24, 1931 in Gary, Indiana passed away November 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. She attended Roosevelt High School in Gary, Indiana. Ivery was an Inspector Supervisor with The Anderson Company for 30 years before retiring in 1997. She was a former member of Trinity Baptist Church. Ivery is preceded in death by her husband William Walters, parents Hassion and Rosie Lee Grigsby, sisters Ideela Figgures and Fredoria Swan, brothers Daniel, Elester, and John Grisby. She leaves behind to cherish her fond memories 3 children, Marsha Grigsby Haven, Jerome Grissby and Donald Grisby Black, 2 brothers Walter and Arlenzer Grigsby 5 generation 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, December 13, 2019 from 12 noon-8:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue with funeral services Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim M.B. Church 1301 West 21st Avenue. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 13, 2019