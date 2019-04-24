|
|
Ja'len Stanley Sherwood "Jizzle Da Don" age 20 passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was a graduate of Merrillville High School Class of 2017. He played basketball for both Roosevelt, Merrillville High School, and played AAU. He was a member of Hope AWS. Ja'len was preceded in death by maternal great grandparents Othello (Mildred) Lipscomb-Pitts, paternal great grandparents Sylvester (Mildred) Whittler Sr. maternal grandfather Sylvester Whittler Jr, paternal grandmother Annie Mae Sherwood, paternal grandmother Sarah Kathleen Welch. He is survived by loving and devoted parents Stanley (Felecia) Sherwood; 2 brothers Stanley Jr.(Camille), Fe'lix Sylvester Sherwood; 2 sisters Breanne Lesha' (Martell) Clark, Jameika Joyce Sherwood, Maternal grandmother Loretta Pitts-Whittler, Paternal grandfather Stanley Charles Sherwood, aunts Sabrena Whittler, Cynthia Range, Gwendolyn (Jerry) Fields, Shannon (Mark) Smith, Amaya Kilgore; uncles Jack (Vernita) Jackson, Clarence Wilson III, Vincent Wilson; Special friend Natajah Claypool, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, April 26, 2019 from 12 to 8:00 p.m. family hours 6-8 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Funeral services Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 735 E. 20th Ave. Pastor Marion Johnson, Officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019