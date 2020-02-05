Home

Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
View Map
Jack Henderson Obituary
65, of Lowell, IN, passed away February 2, 2020. He is survived by his siblings, Jim (Denise) Henderson, Judy (Gene) Schweitzer, Janet (Dan) Savich; numerous nieces and nephews; preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Sadie Henderson. Visitation, Friday, February 7th from 3-7PM. Funeral Service, Saturday, 11AM, all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell. Burial will take place in Orchard Grove Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020
