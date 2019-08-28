Jack Lawrence Gagan, age 64 of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019. He was a graduate of Andrean High School, class of '73 and a graduate of Purdue University. Jack earned his US Coast Guard Captains License Master 100 Ton and had a lifelong passion for boating. Jack loved to be called Captain Jack. He had a long and successful career as President of Merchandising for Direct Buy in the US and Canada. Jack enjoyed golf, classic cars and loved animals. He was preceded in death by his mother- Mima Thayer and Ken Osborne. Jack is survived by his Mom –Claire A. Gagan and Dad-James L. Gagan, Sr.; brothers-James L. Gagan II, Joe Osborne; sisters-Sarah P. Gagan, Janet Patek, Julie Hurley; beloved fiancé- Deborah Kelly; pet cat-Grace Kelly. Friends may visit with Jack's family on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 2-7 pm at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. There will be a private burial service for family and close friends at St. Paul's Cemetery Chapel, 1550 S. Sturdy Road, Valparaiso, IN. Donations may be made to St. Judes Children Research Hospital. or PAWS Chicago at www.pawschicago.org www.burnsfuneral.com Published in the Post Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019