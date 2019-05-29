Resources More Obituaries for Jack Prestrem Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack Prestrem

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jack Prestrem, 88, of Abingdon, VA, passed away peacefully at home on May 17, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born in Gary, Indiana, May 12, 1931, the son of the late George and Julia Evaschenko Prestrem who were Russian immigrants. He was a long-time resident of Portage, Indiana, before recently moving to Virginia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Godparents, Felep and Anastasia Shawkun and their daughter, "Aunt" Eugenia Shawkun and his stepdaughter, Pamela Strawbridge Ogle.Jack was christened and baptized in the Russian Orthodox Religion and spoke Russian until he started grade school where he learned to speak English with the help of a lifelong friend, Ralph Basset. He graduated from East Gary High School and enlisted in the US Coast Guard in 1947 serving until the end of the Korean War. He spent many years working in security and the steel industry. Jack was a dedicated life member of VFW Post #9323, Lake Station, Indiana. During more than 30 years as a member, he served 15 years as Post Chaplain, 5 years as 1st District Chaplain and 4 years as Chaplain for the state of Indiana VFW. During his time as Chaplain, he was involved in hundreds of funerals and memorial services for deceased veterans. Jack was an avid sports enthusiast, a passionate fisherman and a "die-hard" Chicago Cubs Fan. Jack served his family, his country, his fellow veterans and his Lord. He will be greatly missed.Jack is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Edith Daugherty Prestrem, daughter Jackie Shook and husband Jim, son Gregory Prestrem, grandsons Brian Kilpatrick and David Secora, stepson George Strawbridge and wife Dr. Wendy Strawbridge, granddaughter Jennifer Ragan and husband Joe, grandson Dr. Seth Strawbridge and wife Makenzie, granddaughter Rebekah Strawbridge and Dustin Blevins, and greatgrandchildren Eli and Sophie Ragan.A memorial service will be conducted, Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with military honors conducted by the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Johnston Memorial Hospital E.R., I.C.U., P.C.U., 3RD floor medical, and Balled Health Hospice.Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register.The family of Jack Prestrem is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700). Published in the Post Tribune on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries