Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Love Feast C.O.G.I.C.
2456 Chase Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Love Feast C.O.G.I.C.
2456 Chase Street
was born February 9, 1954 to the union of the late Stance and Rosia Mae Williams in Gary, Indiana. On Saturday, December 21, 2019 Jackie made his transition at 2:20 a.m. while holding the hand of his oldest sister. Jackie accepted Christ at an early age and grew up at New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. He attended Roosevelt High School and enlisted in the United State Naval where he received an honorable discharged. He was a master craftsman and dubbed the Jack of all trades. He had the uncanning ability and excellent knowledge in rebuilding cars, repairing and restoring motorcycles and trucks. He could figure out anything he put his mind to, and repair appliances most people had given up on. He worked at U.S. Steel and drove truck for various trucking companies. He was a member of the Cobra Motorcycle Club. One grandson: Cameron Windborn; Four brothers, Robert, Tommie, Bradley, and Odell; one sister, Loretta Mitchell; three nephews: Kishwaa Williams; Dennis Williams, and Vance Poole, Sr. maternal grandmother, Mary Patton; all preceded him in death. He leaves to cherish his memory, five daughters: Katrina Windborn; Janae Kelly, Jarmecka Kelly, Denise McFerson, Demetrouis Small; one son: Deonta McFerson. Four sisters: Servant Vera Johnson, Rosemary (Colonise Wilkins) Williams of Gary, Indiana; Ledora Williams of Chicago, Illinois; Elvertice (Randy) Dunbar of Greensboro, North Carolina; Godmother Emma Lee Tillman; Special Friend Rosie M. Williams and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Saturday December 28, 2019 from 12-2:00p.m. with funeral services at 2:00p.m. All services at Love Feast C.O.G.I.C. 2456 Chase Street. Rev. Clarence Harris officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019
