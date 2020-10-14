1/1
Jacob Thomas Jr.
Jacob Thomas Jr. age 76, of Merrillville, IN, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Jacob and Ella Mae Thomas, Sr.; brothers Raymond Thomas and Phillip Thomas; sisters Olivia Hester, Charlotte Jeffers, Brenda Thomas, and Carmelita Howard. He leaves to cherish his memories devoted wife of 55 years, Geraldine Mohn-Thomas; daughter Carmen (David) Parker of Portage, IN; sons Rodney Thomas Sr. of Merrillville, IN, Kevin Thomas, Sr., of Louisville, KY, and Jacob Thomas III (fiancé Treniece) of Merrillville, IN; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, October 15, 2020, 12 noon-8:00 p.m. with family hour from 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral Services Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at God's Grace Church, 4580 Broadway, Gary, IN. Elder Bernard Glover officiating. Internment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith Indiana.



Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
