|
|
Jacque' Marquis Anderson age 28 passed away on July 5, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital. He was an employee of McDonalds Corporation for 12years. Jacque' enjoyed spending time with his family, he also loved dancing, bowling, and going to the movies with his siblings. He leaves to cherish his loving memories Mom Tonya Doss dad Richard Anderson, 3 sisters Jasmyn, Joleesa, Jamila; 2 brothers Jaheim, Jalen, Maternal grandmother Doris Doss, Special aunt Sonja Wheeler, special cousins Darria Nobles, Allante Ellison, Edward Yarbrough, Kiara Doss, Special uncles Daniel J. Doss II, and Joseph D. Smith and host of other relatives and friend. Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with funeral services immediately following at 12:00 p.m. all at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Pastor Laethel Thomas, Officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 17, 2019