Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Jacqueline Lott Obituary
Jacqueline Harrison Lott, affectionately known as Jackie, age 64, born to the late Albert Harrison and Jacqueline Burns Harrison, in Gary, Indiana. She departed this life on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1973. For over 30 years, she worked in health care administration. Preceded in death by her daughter, Shalonda Crump, Esq.; father, Albert Harrison; sister, Vicki Harrison; brother, Tony Harrison, Sr.; husband, Michael Lott I; and sister-in-love, Vivian Robinson. She is survived by her son, Michael Lott II; daughter, RaChelle Coutee'; grandchildren, Tyra, Michael III, Makyi, Marcell and Gabriel Lott; great-grandson, Kristopher Arce; mother, Jacqueline Harrison; brothers, Michael (Audrey) Harrison, Sr., Stephen Harrison, and Dallas Harrison; sister, Dana (Johnny) Nelson; and best friend of over 40 yrs., Carolyn "Cookie" Bell; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant St., Gary, IN. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020
