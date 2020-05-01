was born February 5, 1961 to the late Ernest and Lestine Howard, making her one of eight children. On April 25, 2020 the loving mother of four and beloved wife was called home to be with Lord at the age of 59. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1980 where she participated in track and field sports. after graduation from high school she began her family of four children. a few years later she started working at the Gary Community School Corporation . Her career started as a matron as it grew to yearbook director, assistant Volleyball Coach, Pom Pom Squad Leader, Cheerleader Coach and Mentor. In 20006 Jackie was united in Holy Matrimony to Phillip Newson at their home church Love Feast Church of God in Christ. In 2014 , she retired with over 20 years in the Gary School Corporation. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Lestine Howard , 2 brothers Michael and Stanley Howard, grandchild Javae Crawford and daughter Patricia Newson. She is survived by her husband Phillip Newson, children sireese (Tony) Simpson, Daryl Crawford, Randy (Jasmine) Crawford,Christiana Howard, Fadene (Lee) Newson-Pittman, Pauline (Allison) Bronaugh; siblings Denise, Ernest, Charlotte, Romona and Lewis and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. A (View and Go)Visitation Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 12 noon- 8:00p.m. with funeral services Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.







