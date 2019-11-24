Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Jacqueline Rene Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jacqueline Rene Jones Obituary
age 74, formerly of Sherrill, Arkansas and a Gary resident, passed away November 21, 2019. She was a graduate of Froebel High School. Jacqueline was more than just an exceptional mother; she was an amazing grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was strong, selfless and a kindhearted woman, who will be deeply missed. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents: Rufus and Lillie Mae Owens; children: Pauline Lafayette, Marilyn, Tracey and Emmit Jones; grandmother, Gertrude Pridgeon; 4 sisters; 4 brothers;1 niece; 2 nephews; 2 uncles; 6 aunts and special friend, Eddie Lafayette. Jacqueline leaves to cherish her memories, daughters, Paulette (Clement) Lafayette and Tamika Lafayette; grandchildren: Carl Jones, Sr., Centrell Ivey Sr., John Hunter, Clemisha, Carisha, Ania, Anyah Ivey, great grandchildren: Trent Hester Jr., Carl Jones Jr., Centrell Ivey Jr., Leilanii and Celina Ivey; brother, Dwayne Owens; sister, Deborah (Willie) Magee, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 9:00a.m.-11:00a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019
