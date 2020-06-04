Born February 21, 1977, and departed this life on May 28, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN. He leaves to cherish his memories to his beloved mother Tondanena "Cookie" Carter, father Glen Bradley; brother James Omar Collins; step-brother: Benard Gunn, step-sisters: Arvionka Young, Tacara Williams; daughters Quannisha & Cherish Lenoir; son Joshua Lenoir; his special friend Sharisse "Nikki" Jones; paternal grandmother Lula Mae Hamilton; 5 nephews, 6 nieces and a host of relatives and friends. Jackie was preceded in death by his brother Joshua Collins; maternal grandparents: Dorcas Ayers & Sylvester Lenoir, Sr.; Aunt Joanaquinn "Ya Ya" Smith and Uncle Rhymuless "Goo Goo" Lenoir. Services will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home, 421 West 5th Ave Gary, IN 46402. The Service will be a View & Go from 9:00 am – 11:00am, with private service immediately limited to family only.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store