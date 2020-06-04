Jacques Javon Lenoir
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacques's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born February 21, 1977, and departed this life on May 28, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN. He leaves to cherish his memories to his beloved mother Tondanena "Cookie" Carter, father Glen Bradley; brother James Omar Collins; step-brother: Benard Gunn, step-sisters: Arvionka Young, Tacara Williams; daughters Quannisha & Cherish Lenoir; son Joshua Lenoir; his special friend Sharisse "Nikki" Jones; paternal grandmother Lula Mae Hamilton; 5 nephews, 6 nieces and a host of relatives and friends. Jackie was preceded in death by his brother Joshua Collins; maternal grandparents: Dorcas Ayers & Sylvester Lenoir, Sr.; Aunt Joanaquinn "Ya Ya" Smith and Uncle Rhymuless "Goo Goo" Lenoir. Services will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home, 421 West 5th Ave Gary, IN 46402. The Service will be a View & Go from 9:00 am – 11:00am, with private service immediately limited to family only.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved