Jalen Pickens
Jalen Anthony Kalani Lord/Pickens went home to be with the Lord On May 6, 2020. Born August 15, 2002 to Tierra Pickens And Micheal Lord in Munster. He leaves behind both parents; daughter, London Clinton; grandparents; aunts; uncles; cousins and a host of other family and friends! Services will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Manuel Funeral Home "Parlor of Peace" 421 W.5Th Ave Gary In 46402. Viewing will begin 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with funeral immediately following at 12:00 pm. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery with Balloon release.


Published in Post-Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
MAY
21
Funeral
12:00 PM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
