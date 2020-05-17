Jalen Anthony Kalani Lord/Pickens went home to be with the Lord On May 6, 2020. Born August 15, 2002 to Tierra Pickens And Micheal Lord in Munster. He leaves behind both parents; daughter, London Clinton; grandparents; aunts; uncles; cousins and a host of other family and friends! Services will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Manuel Funeral Home "Parlor of Peace" 421 W.5Th Ave Gary In 46402. Viewing will begin 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with funeral immediately following at 12:00 pm. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery with Balloon release.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store