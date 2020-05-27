Farr, James, A. "Brownie" Jr. Age 82, passed away May 16, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Born to James and Vera Farr on July 4, 1937 in Gary, Indiana. Gary resident for 78 years. Graduate of Roosevelt High School, 1958. Retired employee of U.S. Steel. Joined in Holy matrimony to Adelene Farr until her death. Member of St. Timothy Community Church. Fondly remembered by: Mother, Vera B. Farr of Hazel Crest, Illinois; Daughters, Carmen Weisman (Brett) of Ann Arbor, Michigan; LaNorris Johnson (Reggie) of South Holland, Illinois; Son, Tony Hines; 7 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sisters, Norma Scarborough of University Park, Illinois; Wanda Lister (Oscar) of Fort Mill, South Carolina; Beryl Hawkins (Dennis) of Hazel Crest, Illinois; Brother, Martin Farr (deceased); Sister in law, Sybil Farr, St. Paul, North Carolina, and a host of family and friends. A Memorial service will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store