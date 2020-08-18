James Boswell

James Mack Boswell, 64, a lifelong resident of Gary, IN, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Methodist Hospitals Northlake. Born to Boyd and Lena Boswell on December 22, 1955, he was affectionately known as "Mack" to all. He was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School in Gary and was a former employee of U.S. Steel and also worked as a security officer. Later, Mack was employed as the Director of Arts for the Gary Housing Authority, where he worked with the youth. He was a talented artist and sculptor! His moto was "if I can DRAW it, I can MAKE it".Mack loved his family dearly and was a protector to them all. He was a true feline lover and an avid model car collector since a child.Mack was proceeded in death by his loving parents, Boyd and Lena Boswell, and sister, Margaret Ann Martin. He leaves to cherish his memory, his only child, daughter, Navy Petty Officer LaReina Boswell and grandchildren, Deja Brown and DeVon Brown, all of Jacksonville, FL; brother, Vernard (Karen) Winton, Sr. of Collierville, TN; sisters, Martha (James) Virginia of Trenton, TN, and Delores Boswell Johnson of Gary, IN; uncles, Charlie and Arthur Watson of Cincinnati, OH; aunt, Gloria Boswell of Chicago, IL; special friends, Michael Gault of Arizona and Bernard Smith of Gary, IN., and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, family, and friends.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 12-8 pm at Smith Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home. Graveside Burial will take place on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 11:00am, at Evergreen Memorial Park, Pastor Chet Johnson of New Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church officiating.