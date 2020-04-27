|
|
James Currier, age 60 of Portage IN was called home on Saturday April 25th 2020. He is survived by his wife, Susan M. Currier. His son Jason (Jennifer) Doran. Grandchildren Jason Doran jr and Jillian Doran. Siblings Dixie (late Jimmy) Miller, Dennis Ziemkowski and John Watson. Proceeded in death by parents James and Anne Currier; brothers Timothy Ziemkowski and Ray Currier.
Direct creamation provided by Geisen Funeral Home, Crown Point IN. A celebration of life will be planned at a later time.
James was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed golfing, spending time with family.
Donations can be made to a GoFundMe set up by his family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/donations-for-family-of-james-currier?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 27, 2020