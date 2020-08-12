1/1
James David Reddix Jr.
James David Reddix Jr., 72, of Gary, Indiana passed away on Friday, August 7,2020. Jim was a navy veteran. He was a member of Logan Park Assembly of Christ for over 35 years where he served on many boards. "Jim" loved his family dearly. He was preceded in death by parents Frances and James Reddix Sr, stepmother Dr. Ophelia Reddix, and sister Camille Joyce Bland. He leaves to cherish his beloved wife, Donna M. Reddix, son, Anthony (Danielle) Reddix, sister LaNora Emziah, brothers Joseph (Cynthia) Reddix and John Reddix. Children by marriage Kristen Mercer, Shannon Haynes, and Jeremy Chaney. Special uncle Wilbur Reddix, special aunts Dorothy Reddix and Alyce Thigpen, and a host of grandchildren, cousins' other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 12 noon-8:00 p.m. with family hour from 6:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. at Guy and Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral service Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Logan Park Assembly of Christ 1513 Polk Street. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 12, 2020.
