Passed away on October 11, 2019 in Gary, IN at age 77. Formerly from Greensburg, LA, He enlisted into the U.S Army in 1964 and received an honorably discharged in 1971 at the rank of SSG after serving 2 tours in Vietnam. In 1971, Mr. Ramsey moved to Gary, IN to marry his wife of 48 years, Gladys Ramsey. He is survived by his wife Gladys Ramsey, one daughter, Cassandra Ramsey-Cannon(Derrick), two sons, James Ramsey Jr.(Amber),Jerome Ramsey(Jecory), 6 sisters, 3 brothers, 10 grandchildren, and a host nieces, nephews, and friends. James is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Curtis and Birter Mae Ramsey; two brothers, Joseph B. Ramsey(Mellode) and Alan Ramsey(Dorrishell); and 2 sisters, Ora Dee C. Dockery(George), Lora D. Ramsey Mcgee. Viewing will be held Friday October 18, 2019 from 12pm-8pm with family hour being from 6pm-8pm at Manuel Funeral Home, 421 West 5th Avenue, Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019