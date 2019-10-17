Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Manuel Funeral Home
421 West 5th Avenue
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Dupree Ramsey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Dupree Ramsey Obituary
Passed away on October 11, 2019 in Gary, IN at age 77. Formerly from Greensburg, LA, He enlisted into the U.S Army in 1964 and received an honorably discharged in 1971 at the rank of SSG after serving 2 tours in Vietnam. In 1971, Mr. Ramsey moved to Gary, IN to marry his wife of 48 years, Gladys Ramsey. He is survived by his wife Gladys Ramsey, one daughter, Cassandra Ramsey-Cannon(Derrick), two sons, James Ramsey Jr.(Amber),Jerome Ramsey(Jecory), 6 sisters, 3 brothers, 10 grandchildren, and a host nieces, nephews, and friends. James is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Curtis and Birter Mae Ramsey; two brothers, Joseph B. Ramsey(Mellode) and Alan Ramsey(Dorrishell); and 2 sisters, Ora Dee C. Dockery(George), Lora D. Ramsey Mcgee. Viewing will be held Friday October 18, 2019 from 12pm-8pm with family hour being from 6pm-8pm at Manuel Funeral Home, 421 West 5th Avenue, Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now