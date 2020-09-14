1/1
James E. Addison Sr.
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
9/14/65 - 4/25/17

On Your 4th Birthday in Heaven

Our love for you is a CELEBRATION that brings tears of joy! Wherever you are, know that every tear we shed means "We Love You, James"! You will never be forgotten! Your beloved mother, Josie - sisters, Nancy and Sharron - twin nephews, Evan and Erin - life partner, Patrice - children, James Jr., Shai and Che'la - grand-children, Karmia, Kamari and Eden - god-daughters, Essence and Ebony, and the Addison family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved