9/14/65 - 4/25/17



On Your 4th Birthday in Heaven



Our love for you is a CELEBRATION that brings tears of joy! Wherever you are, know that every tear we shed means "We Love You, James"! You will never be forgotten! Your beloved mother, Josie - sisters, Nancy and Sharron - twin nephews, Evan and Erin - life partner, Patrice - children, James Jr., Shai and Che'la - grand-children, Karmia, Kamari and Eden - god-daughters, Essence and Ebony, and the Addison family.





