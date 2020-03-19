|
|
Deacon James E. Reid age 95, of Gary, IN passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at home. Deacon Reid was employed at U.S. Steel, Calumet Township Trustee and worked at various Funeral Homes throughout the city of Gary. Deacon Reid was a member & Trustee of the Galilee Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lincoln Reid and Annie Mae Walton Reid, his wife, Mary Reid; 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by 1 son, Link E. Reid, 4 daughters, Levone (William) Hall, Josie ( Raymond) Jones, Jacquelyn Holmes and Victoria (Charles) Bourgoyne; 9 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; many cousins, other relatives and friends. On Saturday, March 21, 2020 family hour will be held at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 8:30 a.m. followed by the funeral services at 9:30 a.m. Officiant will be Rev. Charles Morgan. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 19, 2020