Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
For more information about
James Reid
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
View Map

James E. Reid

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James E. Reid Obituary
Deacon James E. Reid age 95, of Gary, IN passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at home. Deacon Reid was employed at U.S. Steel, Calumet Township Trustee and worked at various Funeral Homes throughout the city of Gary. Deacon Reid was a member & Trustee of the Galilee Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lincoln Reid and Annie Mae Walton Reid, his wife, Mary Reid; 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by 1 son, Link E. Reid, 4 daughters, Levone (William) Hall, Josie ( Raymond) Jones, Jacquelyn Holmes and Victoria (Charles) Bourgoyne; 9 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; many cousins, other relatives and friends. On Saturday, March 21, 2020 family hour will be held at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 8:30 a.m. followed by the funeral services at 9:30 a.m. Officiant will be Rev. Charles Morgan. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -