|
|
Mr. James Edgar Jenkins Jr. of Gary, IN, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 82.
James was born to late parents James Edgar Jenkins Sr. and Ola Mae (Morgan) Jenkins on July 23, 1937 in East Chicago IL. James attended Froebel High School in Gary, In. He went on to work at Simmons Mattress Company and later retired from US Steel as an overhead cranes man where he was affectionately known as "Jabba". James was an avid theater goer and enjoyed traveling across the US. One of his accomplishments was visiting all 50 states at least once.
He was the eldest of five children, Beverly Lewis(deceased), Marlene Broyles, Betty Hatten (deceased), and Herbert Jenkins. He was proceeded in death by his longtime companion Allonnie Lewis. He is survived by five children, Roger Wesley (Sandra Wesley) Omaha, Ne; James E. Jenkins III (LaDonna Jenkins), Montgomery, Al; Kenneth Jenkins ( Angela Jenkins) Goodyear, Az; Dyanna Jenkins, Phoenix, Az; Andriane Jenkins, New York, NY and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his faithful dog Rocky.
Preston Funeral Home in Phoenix, Az. is handling his cremation. He will be interned at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, Az. The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 28, 2020