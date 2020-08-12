James Edward Kelley was born in Gary, Indiana to James Kelley and Eddie Mae Kelley on February 10, 1948. James lived with his grandparents, Mary and Lee Rooks, whom he loved dearly and always spoke of with great love, respect and admiration. In his early years, James attended the old St. Timothy Church, at his grandmother's insistence. Years later, he found himself re-joining St. Timothy Church where his wife, Alicia belonged. James attended Lincoln Elementary and graduated from Roosevelt High School in Gary, Indiana. During his life, he earned an Associate of Science Degree, an Associate Degree in Applied Science in Food Service Management, an Associate Degree in Applied Science in Restaurant and Hotel Cookery, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point. James Kelley stood 5'8", was larger than life and a bright light to those he loved and his many friends. To his family, he was Jimmy. To his friends, "Rooks," and to his wife, he was James. All who knew him knew how very easy he was to love. He loved life and knew how to enjoy it. Nothing pleased him more than to" have a ball" with his family and friends. James loved to attend Las Vegas fights, and enjoyed all kinds of concerts. The Temptations, the Spinners, the Intruders, and Rod Stewart were some of his favorites. But the list goes on and on. When casino boats opened, it might have been at his request. James loved to run, and to skate. He once told his wife of 17 years, that he wanted his tombstone to read, "Let's Go Out and Play." James laughed often, had many friends that loved him dearly. Today, there are many people, young and old, coming from far and near, who know what a beautiful golden heart he had. People he knew well, some he barely knew, and any child that he met can bear witness to his altruistic nature. He never held back on those he cared for. For those in need, he was not just a talker. He was a doer. James was pretty dapper. He loved beautiful clothes and beautiful shoes. Whether casually or formally dressed, you would rarely see him without a hat- either a Kangol or a dress hat. He was a classy guy. While his wife tried to keep up with his fancy style, he loved to tell others "Yeah. I made her!" Her reply would be, "Nope. That was my mother!" They had a lot of fun together. James Kelley loved the game of chess, and loved to teach people to play. He held a Local Chess Coach (Level II) certificate and was a Certified Life Member of the US Chess Federation. At a time he taught an after-school chess class at St. Timothy Community Church. He had bussing arranged for children to attend chess class after the regular school day. Children would come, have snacks, and learn to play. Many young children across the Gary School District learned to play chess under his instruction. James really got a kick out of that! Not only did he love to play chess, he loved to win. Once while vacationing, James and Alicia were enjoying an afternoon at the pool of the Bellagio. As usual, he was looking for a player. So, he asked two young stewards if they knew how to play. Sensing an opportunity to make some money, winking and smiling at each other, they said they could play. James was elated! He said, "Okay. If you win, I owe you a hundred dollars. If I win, you have to wait on my wife for the rest of the day. The guys looked at Alicia and said, "Does he cry when he loses?" She replied, "No, he doesn't cry." After a fairly short game, the guys were sighing, and Alicia had her own personal waiters for the rest of the day. Such fun. James had many plans and high hopes for programs he had designed for children to learn to play chess during the school day across the country. If he had lived, it's very believable that he would have made that happen. James was preceded in death by both parents, James Kelley, Eddie Mae Kelley; Stepfather, Wallace Bradley; two brothers, Charles Ronald, "Peachie" Kelley, and Preston Bradley; Sister, ShAaron Bradley; Stepson, Justin Skinner; cousin, George "Skippy" Rooks; beloved maternal aunt and uncle, Uncle Rick and Aunt Mamie Rooks. James leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Alicia, who he loved and adored; son, James Edward "Bey Bey" (Joslyn) Kelly, Jr.; two special "adopted" children, Jenee and Doniel Conner; three grandchildren, Aramis (Amber) Kelly, Nasha Kelly and Seth Kelly; two great grandchildren, Tryon Kincade and Derek McNeeley; a special granddaughter Jasmine Boles, four brothers; Wallace "Gator" (Terri), Dr. Kelvin (Jessica) Bradley, Dr. Marvin (Jacqueline) Bradley, and Richard 'Tyrone' Bradley; four sisters, Donna Davis, Patricia "Patty" Bradley, Loretta Bradley, and Arelia "Rico" Bradley; special nephews, Charles Ronald (Lisa) Kelly Jr. and Lamont Owens; a loyal and dedicated friend like no other, George "Skip" Hasenjaeger; two special childhood friends, Angus Cage and William "Sonny Man" Todd; and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation Monday August 17, 2020 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. Family hour 10:00-11:00 a.m. Funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. All services at St. Timothy Community Church 1600 W. 25th Ave. Gary, Indiana. Pastor Rahmin Jackson officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Sady, due to the pandemic, the church will limit capacity to 167 people. The funeral will however be live streamed at St.TimothyChurch.org