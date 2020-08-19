James Edward Lake, age 77, of Hobart, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at home. He was born on June 28, 1943 in East Chicago, Indiana to the late Harold and Mary Lake. Jim was a 1961 graduate of Hobart High School where he lettered in football. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam war. He met the love of his life, Kathlyn Campbell, at Marquette Park Beach in 1962 and married her on August 26, 1966. Jim retired from NIPSCO where he worked as a certified welder. He could often be found outside working in the yard. He was an avid football fan and cheered for all of the Chicago sports teams. A good strong family man, Papa, as his grandkids called him, enjoyed volunteering to help out with his children's sporting events. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathlyn (nee Campbell) Lake; sons, Jon (Nava) Lake of Long Beach, CA, Jody (Trish) Lake of Henderson, NV, Jamie (Megan) Lake of Charlestown, IN; daughter, Shawn (Tom) White of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Zac White, Drew Lake, Carter White, Garett Lake, Cole Lake, Seth Lake, Luke White, Jenna Lake, Halle Lake, Ryan Lake, Gannon Lake; plus 8 bonus grandchildren, Maor Greenburg, Rotem Greenburg, Ziv Elgar, Guy Elgar, Alec Muha, Evan Muha, Connor Muha, Ayden Denny; sisters-in-law, Dar Lake, and Sue Wallace. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Cpl. John W. Lake of Hobart and Chuck "Puddles" Lake of Chesterton. Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
Donation Processing, PO Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. A memorial service for Jim will take place Friday, August 21, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until the time of service at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com
