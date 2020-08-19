1/2
James Edward Lake
1943 - 2020
James Edward Lake, age 77, of Hobart, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at home. He was born on June 28, 1943 in East Chicago, Indiana to the late Harold and Mary Lake. Jim was a 1961 graduate of Hobart High School where he lettered in football. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam war. He met the love of his life, Kathlyn Campbell, at Marquette Park Beach in 1962 and married her on August 26, 1966. Jim retired from NIPSCO where he worked as a certified welder. He could often be found outside working in the yard. He was an avid football fan and cheered for all of the Chicago sports teams. A good strong family man, Papa, as his grandkids called him, enjoyed volunteering to help out with his children's sporting events. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathlyn (nee Campbell) Lake; sons, Jon (Nava) Lake of Long Beach, CA, Jody (Trish) Lake of Henderson, NV, Jamie (Megan) Lake of Charlestown, IN; daughter, Shawn (Tom) White of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Zac White, Drew Lake, Carter White, Garett Lake, Cole Lake, Seth Lake, Luke White, Jenna Lake, Halle Lake, Ryan Lake, Gannon Lake; plus 8 bonus grandchildren, Maor Greenburg, Rotem Greenburg, Ziv Elgar, Guy Elgar, Alec Muha, Evan Muha, Connor Muha, Ayden Denny; sisters-in-law, Dar Lake, and Sue Wallace. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Cpl. John W. Lake of Hobart and Chuck "Puddles" Lake of Chesterton. Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research Donation Processing, PO Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. A memorial service for Jim will take place Friday, August 21, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until the time of service at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Service
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
AUG
21
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Memories & Condolences

August 17, 2020
Thank you Jim for being such a great neighbor and for all of your help over the years. I was so fortunate to have you and Kathy next door for my kids to have as role models. You two set a high standard that will have a lasting impact on my family and this neighborhood for years to come. Rest in peace Jim, may God bless you and your family...
Bret Marler
Neighbor
August 16, 2020
Worked on many pipelines with Jim, there was never a dull moment with him. I had many laughs with him and we always seemed to solve the world problems. Just seems like yesterday we were welding together. My heart is heavy and my prayers to his family.
Mick Pawlik
Coworker
August 16, 2020
We are sad to hear of the loss of your father. We are sending love and prayers to you and your family during this very difficult time. May you all be strong as you celebrate his life. Hugs to you all.
Roger & Dawnel Bloss
Friend
August 16, 2020
Kathy and family we are so sad to hear about Jim he was a special guy even to us We have such great memories of Jim and Kathy and their family Kathy remember the birds that we didn't like gave to you and you loved them we were so happy that they found a good home You are in our hearts and prayers at this time and always hugs from Arizona sorry we are so far away and can't get to the memorial service .
Bud and Fran Klein
Friend
August 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 15, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family. So very sorry for your loss. We always enjoyed waving to each other as we drove by. Ryan and Beth (Kline) Goodrich
Ryan and Beth (Kline) Goodrich
Friend
August 15, 2020
Thank you Jim for being a great mentor during my welding tenure at NIPSCO. It was an honor and pleasure to have been your coworker and neighbor who used to live down the street from you. Going to be missed.
Rufino Maldonado
Coworker
August 15, 2020
I offer my condolences to you, Kathy, and your and Jim's family. So much love there from what I've seen in your posts. I'm sure Jim will continue to be by your side. Special hugs to you.
Sandi Nicksic
Classmate
August 15, 2020
Kathy,
My love and sympathy to you and your family in the loss of your beloved husband, father and grandfather. May you find comfort in your memories of a man who was deeply loved by his everyone who knew him. May Jim rest in peace.
Marsha Glasgow
Friend
August 15, 2020
Condolences to the Jake family

Jim will be missed and never forgotten, one of the finest individuals I have ever had the pleasure to befriend. From our little league play to NIPSCO days he remained constantly plesent to be around.

R.I.P. JIM

Jay Kuckuck
Jay Kuckuck
Friend
August 15, 2020
Very sorry for your loss Kathy. You and your family are in my prayers.
Randy Moles
(St Marks grade school)
Randall Moles
Friend
August 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Kathy and family. I wasn’t aware that Jim was Ill. I will continue to pray for Gods healing touch and peace. RIP Jim!
Much love, Trish Bartley McCulloch
(St Marks grade school)
Trish McCulloch
Friend
August 14, 2020
A Good Man!
Nick Ferlus
August 14, 2020
My condolences to the Lake Family. Jim joins his brothers in the new adventure of Eternity! Rest In Peace.
Judith Parks
Classmate
August 14, 2020
I welded with Jim on the big inch. Funny, one of the most decent people I ever met. Nothing phony about Jim. Rest well man. Gary Cleveland:
Gary Cleveland
Friend
August 14, 2020
Kathy our deepest sympathy goes with you and your family. The Kostbade Family
August 14, 2020
Sending our sympathy to the entire Lake Family as you mourn the loss of a good husband, father, and grandfather. May he Rest In peace.
Phyllis and Rich Strain
Friend
August 14, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. Our condolences to the Lake family
Chris Topping
August 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss of this wonderful man!
John Simonton
Friend
August 14, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Lake family you are all in my prayers
Ron Mack
August 13, 2020
Kathy
We share our deepest sympathy and hope you and your family take comfort remembering a life well led. God Bless You.
Joe and Karen Martin
Friend
August 13, 2020
Our deepest condolences to your family. Prayers of comfort being lifted during this time.
Chasko Family
