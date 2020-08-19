Kathy and family we are so sad to hear about Jim he was a special guy even to us We have such great memories of Jim and Kathy and their family Kathy remember the birds that we didn't like gave to you and you loved them we were so happy that they found a good home You are in our hearts and prayers at this time and always hugs from Arizona sorry we are so far away and can't get to the memorial service .

Bud and Fran Klein

Friend