|
|
James Edward Pearson passed away on October 10,2019 to the late Lois and Hester Mae Pearson in Clarksburg, TN and raised in Huntingdon, TN. He attended Webb High School in McKenzie, TN in 1955 after high school he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for 4 years and was honorably discharged in 1959, James Pearson left this earth to spiritually meet again his parents Lois and Hester Pearson, his 3 sisters Imogene Johnson, Beverly Ann Montgomery, and Brenda Mae Obarakpor and 1 brother Cleotis Pearson. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Abbie J. Pearson, 1 son James M. Pearson of Gary, Ind., 2 daughters Aletha Howard of Opelika, AL and Linda Brinkley of Battle Creek, MI, 4 grandchildren, Barry Watson, Shaquilla Brinkley, Gary Taylor II, and Gabrielle Taylor and 1 great grandson Sha'Ron Hawkins. His 2 sisters Janice (Russell) Grainger from Louisville, KY., Willodean (Fred) Ford of Huntingdon, TN and 1 brother Marvin Ray Pearson of Gary, Ind. and a host of nieces, nephew's relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday October 18,2019 1:00 p.m-7:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 18, 2019