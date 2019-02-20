Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
James Elliot Willis Obituary
Mr. James Elliot Willis departed this life on February 15, 2019. He was a retired United States Steel employee and a decorated Vietnam Veteran. James was educated in the Gary, Indiana School System and received a Bachelor of Arts from Indiana University Northwest. Preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie (Chanie) Willis, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory and life his family and friends. Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with family hour from 10-11:00 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 20, 2019
