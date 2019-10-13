age 78 was a life long resident of Gary, Indiana. Floyd made his transition from earth to life triumphant on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Northlake Methodist Hospital. He was born on December 14, 1940 in Natchez, Mississippi, to the late Steve Harris and Virginia Woods. He married the love of his life, Clementine Woods. They were married for 55 loving years and to their union were born four children LaShirl, Floyd, Toya, and Donald. Floyd and Tina raised their grandson Martell Woods for 21 years. There are 10 grand children and 9 great grand children. Floyd is survived by, 5 sisters, 2 brothers and a host of other family members. Floyd retired from the City of Gary's Police Department in 1994 as a Sergeant after 24 years of service and from the Lake County Public Defender's Office as a lead investigator after 13 years of service. Floyd was a member of the Gary United Fire and Police Retired Association of Indiana, Chapter 9. He was a loving husband and he was devoted to his family, until his death. Visitation, Saturday, October 19, 2019, 9a.m. to 11a.m. with funeral services to immediately follow at 11a.m. All Services will be at Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center, 875 S. Lake Street, Gary, Indiana 46403. Dr. W. Maurice White Jr., officiating. Published in the Post Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019