|
|
James A. Gill "Peanut" was born September 15, 1943 to James and Mary Gill. Peanut passed away January 26, 2019 in Prattville, AL. He was a graduate of Froebel High School Class of 1963 enrolled in Kentucky State University. James was a Veteran of the US Air Force and a retired employee of US Steel Corp. He was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Prattville, Men's Choir, and Men's Ministry. Survivors Wife Ruby; 6 children, 2 siblings Connie "Cookie" Landers, and Joanie Adebule; brother in law Ed McHaskell, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held in Prattville, Alabama on February 1, 2019. He will forever be loved and truly missed by all who knew him.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019