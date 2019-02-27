Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Gill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Peanut" Gill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James "Peanut" Gill Obituary
James A. Gill "Peanut" was born September 15, 1943 to James and Mary Gill. Peanut passed away January 26, 2019 in Prattville, AL. He was a graduate of Froebel High School Class of 1963 enrolled in Kentucky State University. James was a Veteran of the US Air Force and a retired employee of US Steel Corp. He was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Prattville, Men's Choir, and Men's Ministry. Survivors Wife Ruby; 6 children, 2 siblings Connie "Cookie" Landers, and Joanie Adebule; brother in law Ed McHaskell, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held in Prattville, Alabama on February 1, 2019. He will forever be loved and truly missed by all who knew him.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.