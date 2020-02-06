|
age 75, formerly of Gary, Indiana went to his eternal home on Saturday, February 1, 2020. James was born on November 11, 1944 in Gary, Indiana to the late Mr. and Mrs. Veverb and Rosie Lewis. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Dorothy Lewis; three sons, James (LaTasha) Lewis; Michael Lewis; Johnny (Shirley) Roland; Daughter, Ursula Roland; Brother Joe Lewis; two brothers-in-law Robert (Rosa) Lord and Marvin Lord and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., family hour from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with funeral services to immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue, Gary, IN. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
