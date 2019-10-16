Home

Wake
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Miracle Temple Church Of God In Christ
4709 E. 13Th Ave
Gary, IN
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Miracle Temple Church Of God In Christ
4709 E. 13Th Ave
Gary, IN
James Harold Mitchell Jr. Obituary
James Harold Mitchell Jr., "Mitch", was born on November 07, 1977, in East Chicago, Indiana. Mitch received his crown on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Mitch was currently employed as a Branch Manager for Help At Homes Inc. Mitch never met a stranger.Mitch leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife, Charletta "Chay"; parents, James and Darlene Mitchell Sr; Cassie McKinley, Willie E. Tate Jr., Ronnie Campbell and Thomas (Camellia) McKinley; daughters, Deanna and Cayla; sons, James III, Caylan and Zachary; Sisters, Melissa "Naye" (Richard) Highbaugh III, Mary Mobley, Charlotte and Sabrina McKinley and JaKeisha (Terrance) Caldwell; Brothers, Russell McKinley, Robert Mateen and Calvin Buck. Wake Thursday October 17,2019 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Funeral 12:00 p.m. all services at Miracle Temple Church Of God In Christ 4709 E. 13Th Ave Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Repast at Gino's Banquet, where James and Charletta united, located 1967 E. 37th Ave. Hobart, Indiana 46342. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019
