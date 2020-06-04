Age 66 of Gary, IN passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. James was an Honorable discharged Veteran of the US Marine Corp and a US Steel Mill retiree with over 30 years of service. He will be honored with a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Zion Progressive Cathedral 1169 Connecticut Street Gary, IN. Viewing will begin at 9:00AM with funeral immediately following promptly at 10:00AM with Bishop Norman J. Hairston II officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send house plants. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Your Parlor of Peace".





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store