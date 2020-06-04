James Johnson Sr.
Age 66 of Gary, IN passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. James was an Honorable discharged Veteran of the US Marine Corp and a US Steel Mill retiree with over 30 years of service. He will be honored with a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Zion Progressive Cathedral 1169 Connecticut Street Gary, IN. Viewing will begin at 9:00AM with funeral immediately following promptly at 10:00AM with Bishop Norman J. Hairston II officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send house plants. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home "Your Parlor of Peace".


Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Zion Progressive Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
E. Don Padgett
Friend
