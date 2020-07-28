James King

James "Buddah" King, age 82 of Portage, IN passed away on July 24, 2020. He was born on April 22, 1938 in Walnut Ridge, AR to Frank and Edna (Stuart) King.
James is survived by his son, Rick (Marlene) King; daughters, Brenda Trott and Karen Cooper; sister, Joyce (Bob) Huber; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Sharon King; brothers, Frank King and Preston and sisters, Wanda Tucker and Jeanette Flynn.
James was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He retired after 36 years of service from Bethlehem Steel. James was an avid NASCAR fan and fisherman. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and great great-grandfather and will be deeply missed.
Funeral Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home (Portage Chapel) 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. Burial to take place at Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Family request that everyone in attendance to please wear a mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com
