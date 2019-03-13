Age 94 passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was born December 8, 1924 in Decatur, Mississippi and baptized at an early age at True Light Baptist Church in Decatur. He enlisted into the Army of the United States on February 3, 1943 and was discharged January 17, 1946. He served in World War II and received the following medals: Victory Medal, American Campaign, and Asiatic-Pacific Campaign. A Gary resident for 71 years; Retired from USX after 39 years of service. Preceded in death by loving wife Loretta Loper; parents: George and Ina S. Loper; sons: Ardyce Loper and George "Ricky" Loper; stepson: Louis W. Donald, Jr.; grandchildren: TiRell Loper and DeKeyu Sumner; sisters: Lillie Hyche, Lucille Thompson, Beatrice Gunn, Hazel Oliphant, and Claudia Jones; brothers: EJ Loper, Lamar Loper, and Leon Loper. On Thursday March 7, 2019, James exchanged time for eternity two hour following the passing of his brother Willie Samuel Loper which made James the last surviving sibling. James leaves to cherish his memory his special daughter Jeannette Donald-Gillis of Gary, IN. Net demonstrated unconditional love for her Pop. She was there for him day and night and nothing was more important than honoring her mother's final wishes which were to take care of her beloved Shug. Net has shown that love has no limits to giving, sharing and sacrificing. Net lived out the true meaning of commitment and love. Daughters: MaryJo Davis of Wesley Chapel, FL and Beverly Loper of Marion, IN; stepson: Charles L. Lucas, Jr. of Gary, IN.; stepdaughters: Yvonne Lucas of Gary, IN and his talking buddy Pamela (Vincent) Henderson of Wichita, KS; sisters-in-law: Lola Loper of Flint, MI, Lacricia (Gaston) Boyd of Gary, IN, Sheila Bills of Gary, IN, and Gail Barefield of Chicago, IL; special nephew: Billy Williams of St. Louis, MO, special niece Shirley Warrington, special friend: Luther Spears, special homeboy: Rodney R. Turner; 14 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.. A special thank you to the dream team Doctors; I. Nantes, A. Kawamleh, G. Agarwal and H. Safadi for the care, service and time given to Pop. The family appreciates all that you did.Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; family hour: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service; Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant St.Rev. R. E. Robinson officiating; Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery. Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019