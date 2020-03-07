|
December 8, 1924 - March 7, 2019.
Our Pop was an outstanding man and it seems that he has left us too soon. What we would give, if we could say "Hello Pop" in the same old way. To hear your voice and see your smile, to sit with you and chat for a while. I hope you knew Pop that you meant the world to us. There is no grieving message that can express how much you meant to us. So, if your Father is still here, cherish him with care, for you'll never know the heartache until you see his empty chair. You are in our hearts forever.
Love your children, Mary Jo Davis, Beverly Loper, Yvonne Lucas, Charles Lucas, Jeannette Donald-Gillis, and Pamela Henderson.
You are with your Shug Loretta Loper, parents, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and a host of family members.
Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020