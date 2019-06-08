|
James Louis Sesson was born April 28, 1936 in the Madison County area of TN to the late Zettie William and Manuel Sesson passed away Saturday June 1, 2019. After completing Denmark High School in 1954, he enlisted in the Army on June 23, 1954. While in the Army, he served as an Engineer being promoted to the rank of a Specialist. James leaves to cherish his memories; his loving wife of sixty-one years, Earline Sesson; three children, Ronald Shawnell Sesson (LaDonna); Cheryl Lynn Sesson; James Eric Louis Sesson II; his special nephew, Michael Sesson; four grandchildren, Alkenyia Sesson; Rozanna Hoskins (Rosivito); Ryan Corley; Domonique Davison; eight great grandchildren, Alexis Williams; Destiny Williams; La Micheal Sesson; Da Micheal Sesson; Adonlous Sesson; Lyrica Sesson; Calvito Hoskins; Collins Hoskins; two great great grandchildren, Brooklynn Williams; G'Lani Williams. He also left a host of family and friends to cherish his memory. Wake Saturday June 8,2019 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Jerusalem Baptist Church 1741 Fillmore St. Gary, IN. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 8, 2019