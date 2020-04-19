|
age 75 passed away at residence Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was born in Kilmichael, Mississippi to the late Ned and Luella Ervin. He was a retired employee of US Steel Corp. with 42 ½ years. Sonny was a member of Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church where he served as Senior Deacon & Trustee. He was preceded in death by parents, Siblings Pearl Mitchell, Dennis Ervin, Ezell Ervin, Issac Ervin, Leander Ervin. Sonny leaves to cherish his precious memories loving and devoted wife of 55 years Beauty M. Ervin; daughter Mary L. Crittenden, brothers Clayton (Ella) Ervin, Clement (Denise) Ervin, Willie Ervin, and Curtis Ervin; sisters Corine (Samuel) Adams, Charlene Ervin, and Lou Ann Ervin; 4 grandchildren Kristen Dudley, John (Troi) Dudley, Paige Dudley, and Joshua Dudley, 4 great grandsons John Boyd, Maximus Dudley, Aval Dudley, and Kingsley Lowe; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. View and Go Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 10am to 12pm with funeral to follow. He will be shipped to Winona, MS for burial.
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2020