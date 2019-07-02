Home

James R. Barth Obituary
James "Jim" R. Barth, age 68 of DeMotte, formerly of Kokomo, IN., passed away June 30, 2019. He attended Bowling Green University as a third generation attendee. Jim was a district manager for Burger King for 25 years. He was a distributor along with his wife for the Chicago and Post Tribune newspapers. Jim loved camping, fishing, and the Cubs. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed. Jim was preceded in death by his parents- John P. and Eleanor S. Barth; and mother-in-law – Hope Winfield. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; children-Stephanie (Mark) Svetich, Tiffany (Jim Burns) Rosser, James (Kristen) Barth, Jacqueline (Michael) Davis, Crystal Barth, and Theodore (Renuka) Barth; grandchildren- Andrew, Gracie, Ava, Danielle, Ryan, Owen, Izzy, Emerson, Scarlett, and Archer; brother- Reginald (Janie) Barth; sisters- Holly Barth and Heather (Joe) Snow; many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service has been planned by his family. Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point, has been entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com
Published in the Post Tribune on July 2, 2019
