|
|
age 71, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at Methodist Hospital. A lifelong resident of Gary, IN, James graduated from Tolleston High school, class of "1967". James was a life member of the VFW Post #6446 in Crown Point, IN and a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. James was a fun loving person who enjoyed life. He will be truly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents: James and Mildred Diehl; wife, Judy Diehl; and brother, Michael Diehl. He leaves to cherish his memories loving brother, Gregory Diehl; special niece, Maggie Smith and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W.11th Ave. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019