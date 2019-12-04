Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
James R. Diehl Obituary
age 71, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at Methodist Hospital. A lifelong resident of Gary, IN, James graduated from Tolleston High school, class of "1967". James was a life member of the VFW Post #6446 in Crown Point, IN and a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. James was a fun loving person who enjoyed life. He will be truly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents: James and Mildred Diehl; wife, Judy Diehl; and brother, Michael Diehl. He leaves to cherish his memories loving brother, Gregory Diehl; special niece, Maggie Smith and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W.11th Ave. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019
