1/1
James R. Sopiarz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. Sopiarz, 20, of Gary IN, and of Lake Warren, Monmouth, Il passed away at 3:22 pm, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at OSF Holy Family Medical Center, Monmouth, IL.

James was born December 30, 1999 in Joliet, IL the son of Matthew James and Jeanne Michele (Montgomery) Sopiarz. He was raised and educated in Gary, IN graduating from Calumet New Tech High School, Gary, IN.

James worked at Menards in Gary, IN for 3 years as the assistant manager in the Millworks Dept.

Survivors include his parents, Matthew and Jeanne Sopiarz of Gary, IN and Lake Warren, IL; 4 siblings, Philip J. Sopiarz, Rosalea M. Sopiarz, Thomas M. Sopiarz and Aleksander M. Sopiarz all of Gary, IN; He is also survived by his Godparents, Michael and Michotte Montgomery of Crown Point, IN; his girlfriend, Sarah Russell of Gary, IN. and his "Work Mom", Karen Taborski of Gary, IN.

Funeral services will be 4:00 pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth, IL. Visitation will be from 1:00-4:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the James Sopiarz Memorial Fund. Cremation will take place following the services. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and requirements, all attendees are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit, www.mcguireanddaviesfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth
1007 N G St
Monmouth, IL 61462
(309) 734-6008
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved