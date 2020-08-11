James R. Sopiarz, 20, of Gary IN, and of Lake Warren, Monmouth, Il passed away at 3:22 pm, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at OSF Holy Family Medical Center, Monmouth, IL.
James was born December 30, 1999 in Joliet, IL the son of Matthew James and Jeanne Michele (Montgomery) Sopiarz. He was raised and educated in Gary, IN graduating from Calumet New Tech High School, Gary, IN.
James worked at Menards in Gary, IN for 3 years as the assistant manager in the Millworks Dept.
Survivors include his parents, Matthew and Jeanne Sopiarz of Gary, IN and Lake Warren, IL; 4 siblings, Philip J. Sopiarz, Rosalea M. Sopiarz, Thomas M. Sopiarz and Aleksander M. Sopiarz all of Gary, IN; He is also survived by his Godparents, Michael and Michotte Montgomery of Crown Point, IN; his girlfriend, Sarah Russell of Gary, IN. and his "Work Mom", Karen Taborski of Gary, IN.
Funeral services will be 4:00 pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth, IL. Visitation will be from 1:00-4:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the James Sopiarz Memorial Fund. Cremation will take place following the services. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and requirements, all attendees are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
