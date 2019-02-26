|
James Robert Charbonneau, age 86 of Hobart, passed away February 24, 2019. He was a graduate of Lew Wallace, class of 1950. He received his Bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army and retired from Ivy Tech College.Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Patricia (nee Zaradich) and daughter, Shellie Charbonneau Myers. He is survived by his daughter – Chris Charbonneau (Mark Bhatti); grandchildren – Jennifer (Greg) Miracle, Sarah Busch (Mike Bowers), Jacob and Lauren Busch, Joshua Myers and Senna and Sameh Bhatti; 3 great grandchildren – Maxwell and Sophie Miracle and Trevor; brother – Leroy (Sylvia) Charbonneau; dear friend, Millie.Friends are invited to visit with Jim's family on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 701 E 7th St., Hobart. A veteran's service will take place at 2 p.m. Contributions may be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 1229 Arrowhead Ct., Crown Point. www.burnsfuneral.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019