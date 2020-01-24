|
|
James Robert "Bobby" Sosa, age 68 of Gary, IN, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born on November 10, 1951 in Gary, IN to Leobardo and Herlinda (Hernandez) Sosa.
James is survived by his wife of 40 years, Petra Sosa; son, Pierre (Gretchen) Sosa; daughter, Jessica (Corbin) Sosa; and a large extended family.
James graduated from Horace Mann High School, class of 1969. James served in the U.S. Marine Corp and the U.S. Army. James was a member of Pipefitters local and worked at U.S. Steel until 1986.
James lived for over 30 years with a debilitating form of Multiple Sclerosis. His life was made full and enriching by a team of medical professionals and caregivers, whom consistently treated James and his family with love and compassion. The family would especially like to thank the following individuals and institutions: The Adam Benjamin V.A. Clinic in Crown Point, Indiana; Dr. Puthenveetil and her entire medical staff, whom banded with the family on their arduous journey; Dr. Richardson and the Spinal Cord Injury Division of the Edward Hines Jr. V.A. Hospital, whose long term care facility offered resilience in times of need; the Jesse Brown V.A. Hospital in Chicago; the gaggle of good and true friends who were simply there time and time again; and finally, a heartfelt thank you to Daniella Hunter, James' Medical-Assist for over a decade, whose daily visits made watching The View a group activity.
Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please be kind to someone today. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 24, 2020