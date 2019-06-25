Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
James Samuel Campbell age 64 years, a lifelong resident of Gary, Indiana passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. He was a former employee of Lake County, Indiana. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School. He leaves to cherish fond memories 1 son James Robinson of Grand Rapids, MI; Loving mother Betty J. Looney of Gary, IN; Aunt Faye Brown; Cousin Andre J. Brown Jr. both of Pittsburg, PA; Devoted friend James R. Durham of Gary, IN and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday June 25, 2019 from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Father Pat Gaza officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 25, 2019
