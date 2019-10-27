Home

Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-5555
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ridgelawn Funeral Home
4201 W Ridge Rd
Gary, IN 46408
James Sims Obituary
Mr. James Sims was born on February 24, 1942 in Barbour County, Alabama to the late Jack and Ollie Sims.

He was employed at U. S. Steel and attended Froebel High School.

James exchanged time for eternity at 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Methodist Hospital - Northlake Campus in Gary, Indiana, following a lingering illness.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and 5 brothers, Joe, Bobby, Jack , Leon, and Jessie Sims and one sister, Mary Grant.

He leaves to cherish his memories one brother, Ralph O. Sims and two sisters, Ollie Sims and Delphenia Kuykendall all of Gary and a special nephew and caregiver, Waltri McCarter, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends and family on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Ridgelawn Funeral Home, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 - 219 980-5555 with funeral services following at the funeral home. James will be dearly missed by his loving family and dear friends.

www.ridgelawnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 27, 2019
