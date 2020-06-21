So sorrow to hear about the passing of your dearly beloved James. He is remembered to us from Gary Small farms. We were all family back then with much love and care for everyone. May you all find comfort in his precious, loving memories. He can now rest from the troubles of this world. our Prayers and thoughts are with you all. The daughters of the late Eddie and Bernice Ross. Juanita Holmes, Covington GA, Mary Alice Williams, Arlington TN, Barbara Jean Shaw, Gary IN, and Rosa Lee Lucas, Keller TX.

Mary Williams