James Turner, Sr., age 86, departed peacefully from this life on June 13, 2020. A lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana and Roosevelt High School graduate, he also attended Indiana University.
James was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was co-owner of B&J Auto Supply and Used Car Sales located at 1357 Grant St., Gary, Indiana, for 27 years.
Survived by Hilda Turner, his devoted wife of 48 years, two sons: Garrick and Justin Sr., grandchildren: Justin Jr, Alexus Simpson, April, Arnold, and Jerrod Baber, seven siblings, plus many nephews, nieces, acquaintances, and friends.
All arrangements at: Embassies of Christ Church, 4285 Cleveland St., Gary, IN 46408.
Public Viewing & Visitation: Monday, June 22 , 2020 - 9:00 - 11:00am
Funeral: Monday, June 22 at 11:00am, (face mask required).
Burial/Interment will held immediately following all services at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Hobart, Indiana with full Military Honors.
www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
James was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was co-owner of B&J Auto Supply and Used Car Sales located at 1357 Grant St., Gary, Indiana, for 27 years.
Survived by Hilda Turner, his devoted wife of 48 years, two sons: Garrick and Justin Sr., grandchildren: Justin Jr, Alexus Simpson, April, Arnold, and Jerrod Baber, seven siblings, plus many nephews, nieces, acquaintances, and friends.
All arrangements at: Embassies of Christ Church, 4285 Cleveland St., Gary, IN 46408.
Public Viewing & Visitation: Monday, June 22 , 2020 - 9:00 - 11:00am
Funeral: Monday, June 22 at 11:00am, (face mask required).
Burial/Interment will held immediately following all services at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Hobart, Indiana with full Military Honors.
www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.