James Turner Sr.
1934 - 2020
James Turner, Sr., age 86, departed peacefully from this life on June 13, 2020. A lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana and Roosevelt High School graduate, he also attended Indiana University.

James was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was co-owner of B&J Auto Supply and Used Car Sales located at 1357 Grant St., Gary, Indiana, for 27 years.

Survived by Hilda Turner, his devoted wife of 48 years, two sons: Garrick and Justin Sr., grandchildren: Justin Jr, Alexus Simpson, April, Arnold, and Jerrod Baber, seven siblings, plus many nephews, nieces, acquaintances, and friends.

All arrangements at: Embassies of Christ Church, 4285 Cleveland St., Gary, IN 46408.

Public Viewing & Visitation: Monday, June 22 , 2020 - 9:00 - 11:00am

Funeral: Monday, June 22 at 11:00am, (face mask required).

Burial/Interment will held immediately following all services at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Hobart, Indiana with full Military Honors.

www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Embassies of Christ Church
JUN
22
Burial
Evergreen Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 19, 2020
So sorrow to hear about the passing of your dearly beloved James. He is remembered to us from Gary Small farms. We were all family back then with much love and care for everyone. May you all find comfort in his precious, loving memories. He can now rest from the troubles of this world. our Prayers and thoughts are with you all. The daughters of the late Eddie and Bernice Ross. Juanita Holmes, Covington GA, Mary Alice Williams, Arlington TN, Barbara Jean Shaw, Gary IN, and Rosa Lee Lucas, Keller TX.
Mary Williams
June 19, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, it was an honor to help you and Mr. Turner , during this time and to meet such a beautiful couple. God bless you and your family , there is no wound or sorrow that God cannot heal, may you have peace and comfort in knowing you were a very attentive and Loving wife.
Jennifer McLucas
Acquaintance
