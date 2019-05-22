|
James W. McClee "Mac" passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Methodist Southlake Hospital. He was a Veteran of the US Army and a retired employee of the Gary Sanitary District. He is preceded by wife Thelma, son James "Shug". Mac leaves to cherish his memories loving daughter Jacqueline Walton, 6 grandchildren Lemarquist McClee, Whitney (Christopher) Mattic, Jalyn (Quaeshaun) McClee, Kyersten Walton, Kennedy Walton and Kyle Walton; great grandchild Caleb Mattic; sisters in law Christine Osborn, Ann Burns, Brenda (David) Walker, brother in law Stanton Osborn, son in law Kurt Walton, daughter in law Cheryl McClee Sparks, daughter in love Mildred Sease, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9 to 2pm with funeral services to follow at 2:00pm all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 22, 2019