Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Resources
More Obituaries for James McClee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. McClee

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James W. McClee Obituary
James W. McClee "Mac" passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at Methodist Southlake Hospital. He was a Veteran of the US Army and a retired employee of the Gary Sanitary District. He is preceded by wife Thelma, son James "Shug". Mac leaves to cherish his memories loving daughter Jacqueline Walton, 6 grandchildren Lemarquist McClee, Whitney (Christopher) Mattic, Jalyn (Quaeshaun) McClee, Kyersten Walton, Kennedy Walton and Kyle Walton; great grandchild Caleb Mattic; sisters in law Christine Osborn, Ann Burns, Brenda (David) Walker, brother in law Stanton Osborn, son in law Kurt Walton, daughter in law Cheryl McClee Sparks, daughter in love Mildred Sease, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9 to 2pm with funeral services to follow at 2:00pm all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now