James Wesley Carneygee, Jr. age 67 of Gary, IN Transitioned on November 7, 2020. James graduated from West Side High Class of 1971. He also attended Indiana State University, where he pledged Kappa Alpha Psi. James worked at U.S. Steel for many years. Then he went on to Indiana State Prison where he retired as a Captain. James was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Mae Carneygee. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving father James W. Carneygee Sr., son James W. Carneygee III (Shona), daughters Kristina (Harris) Brown and Augusta Carneygee; Grandchildren: Marissa and Skylar Carneygee. Siblings Ike (Carole) Carneygee, Ruth L. Carneygee-Slack, Tyrone (Debora), Annette, Anthony, Patrick, Lisa, Michelle and Alexis Carneygee. James also leaves many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. All services are Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Wake 9 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Israel C.M.E. Church, 2301 Washington St. Gary, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. View services at Israel C.M.E. Church's Facebook page." SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MASK ARE REQUIRED"