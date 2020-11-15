1/1
James Wesley Carneygee Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Wesley Carneygee, Jr. age 67 of Gary, IN Transitioned on November 7, 2020. James graduated from West Side High Class of 1971. He also attended Indiana State University, where he pledged Kappa Alpha Psi. James worked at U.S. Steel for many years. Then he went on to Indiana State Prison where he retired as a Captain. James was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Mae Carneygee. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving father James W. Carneygee Sr., son James W. Carneygee III (Shona), daughters Kristina (Harris) Brown and Augusta Carneygee; Grandchildren: Marissa and Skylar Carneygee. Siblings Ike (Carole) Carneygee, Ruth L. Carneygee-Slack, Tyrone (Debora), Annette, Anthony, Patrick, Lisa, Michelle and Alexis Carneygee. James also leaves many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. All services are Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Wake 9 to 11:00 a.m. with funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Israel C.M.E. Church, 2301 Washington St. Gary, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. View services at Israel C.M.E. Church's Facebook page." SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MASK ARE REQUIRED"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Wake
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Israel C.M.E. Church
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral
11:00 AM
Israel C.M.E. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved