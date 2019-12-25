Home

Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Unity Baptist Church
2019 Connecticut St.
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Unity Baptist Church
2019 Connecticut St.
Gary, IN
View Map
James Wesley Washington Jr.


James Wesley Washington Jr. Obituary
age 56, was born September 16, 1963, to Rebecca & James Wesley Washington, Sr. He attended West Side High School. James met and married Janice Faye Williams on December 25, 2015. On, Thursday, December 19, 2019, James departed this life. He was preceded in death by his parents: Rebecca & James Wesley Washington, Sr. and 1 sister Barbara. James leaves to cherish his memory, a loving wife, Janice Faye Williams; sisters: Erma, Brenda, Wanda, Deborah (Jack ) London, Jenise Expose', Darlene Tucker, and Vivian (Jack) Sims; brothers: Edward (Geneva) Harris, Reginald (Stephanie) Washington, Marco, Alonzo Tucker Jr.; uncles: James (Mary) Ellis, David Ellis & Alonzo Eugene Ellis; special friends: Lee McKnight, & Shante' Taylor and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, family and friends. Visitation: Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9:00a.m.-11:00a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00a.m. at Unity Baptist Church, 2019 Connecticut St., Gary, IN. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 25, 2019
