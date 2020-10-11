James William Upshaw (Baby James) age 27 passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He's a graduate from Sister Thea Bowman High School, Class of 2011. He is preceded in death by his father Marcus A. Upshaw Sr.; sister Yvonne Upshaw (Fat-Face); Grandparents Walter & Letha Bond, Yvonne Robinson; Aunts, Cleaster Bond, Gynder Bond-Bowen, Ewana Roberts, and Benita Roberts; Uncles, Curtis Bond, Walter T. Bond Jr., Larry Bond, Willie T. Bond Sr., McLenoard Bond, Melvin Taylor, Marvin Taylor, Louis Roberts, James Roberts, and Reginald Roberts. He leaves to cherish his memory loving children, Alana Upshaw, James William Upshaw Jr., Haley Upshaw, Stephon Upshaw, Semaj Upshaw, Shamar Upshaw, and Sebastian Andrews, mother Flossie Bond, god mother Alma Burrell; brothers, Samuel Bond, Marcus Upshaw Jr, Meeko Bond, Marcus Upshaw, Louis Upshaw; Sisters, Imani Bond, DeTaushae Williams, Shaniq'a Upshaw, Kayla Upshaw, and a host of other family and friends. Visitation Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 12noon to 8:00 p.m. with family hours from 6-8:00 p.m. at the Guy and Allen Chapel 2959 W 11th Ave. Funeral Services Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church 2323 West 11th Avenue. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.