Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Jane Soderquist
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
Jane A. Soderquist (nee Crawford), age 83, a longtime Lake Station resident, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born on October 8, 1935 to the late Fredrick and Helen Crawford. Jane worked as a teacher's assistant for the afterschool program at the Hobart YMCA for over twenty years. Her greatest joy was playing games with the children. She was a very active member of the Senior Citizens Club in Lake Station. She served as the secretary there and enjoyed playing and calling BINGO. She was currently a member of the Larkin Avenue Baptist Church in Elgin, Illinois where she resided with her daughter. She is survived by her children, Debbie (Richard) Sanders, Robert (Angie) Soderquist, Marie Thompson, Keith (Deborah) Soderquist; 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; brothers, Fred (Ruth) Crawford, Harold (Linda) Crawford; sisters, Roberta Thomasino, Linda Achor, and Sue Boldin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Soderquist; daughter, Lisa Christina Soderquist; and son-in-law, Michael Thompson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jane's name may be made to the family. A funeral service for Jane will take place Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5:00 pm until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date at Evergreen Memorial Park. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019
