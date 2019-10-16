Former South Bend resident, Jane Kingma, 88, of Portage, IN died surrounded by her loved ones at Miller's Senior Living, Portage, where she was lovingly cared for during an extended illness. Jane was the chosen child of George and Edith Ericson Smith, and at 14 years old met the love of her life, Ed, with whom she shared a lifelong passion for 70 years. She was a loving Mom to her adoring daughters, Connie Leader (Raymond), Cyndi Kingma, Candie Kingma, Heidi Bogart, Hildy Kingma, and Jennifer Gress (Mike); and a loving Nai and Granny to her extraordinarily lucky grandchildren, Ethan (Angie), Sarah (Chuck), Martha (Nick), Kristin (Brendan), Carl (Paula), Patrick (Nichole), Nicholas (Jenna), Torrey, Maggie, Elaine, Lilia (CJ), and Jenna, and 15 great-grandchildren. Jane was preceded in death by her sweet great granddaughter, Everly, and her beloved husband, Ed. She taught all of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren that anything is possible, to never say "I can't -- because you can!" She will be missed by all who knew her. Jane was an artist with a needle and thread, who made beautiful clothes, sweaters, and needlework creations for her loved ones. Jane and Ed loved to travel, but were glad to return to their happy place on the beaches of Lake Michigan. Jane worked for many years as a para-professional at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in South Bend. At the age of 50, she returned to school to earn a certificate in medical assisting. A memorial celebration of Jane's life will be held at 1:00 pm (Eastern) on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd., where her family will receive friends from Noon until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made in Jane's memory to the forEverly foundation. Online donations can be made at https://stlgives.org/give-today/ . Select forEverly foundation in the fund designation menu. Checks should be made payable to St. Louis Community Foundation, with forEverly foundation in the memo line and mailed to St. Louis Community Foundation, #2 Oak Knoll Park, Saint Louis, MO 63105. Family and friends may leave e-mail condolences at www.welsheimer.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019